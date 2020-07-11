EL CENTRO — La tienda de Verizon ubicada al norte de Avenida Imperial resultó dañada el jueves por la mañana, según los registros del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
Una persona desconocida rompió el cristal de la ventana de la tienda aproximadamente a las 12:30 de la madrugada.
El sistema de alarma de la tienda se activó, y un oficial de la policía fue desplegado al lugar.
El oficial confirmó que solo el vidrio estaba roto y negó que haya habido un ingreso al local.
Un gerente de la tienda llegó al lugar de los hechos y le informó a la policía que había sido un problema continuo.
