EL CENTRO — Una persona denunció la tarde de este lunes daños causados a su vehículo que se encontraba estacionado en un hotel local.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado minutos antes de las 2 de la tarde de este lunes primero de mayo en el hotel Holiday Inn, situado en el 350 de Calle Smoketree Drive.
La parte denunciante dijo a las autoridades que una persona desconocida causó daños a una ventana de su vehículo.
La afectada ingresó al hotel para laborar a las 8 de la mañana y al salir observó el daño.
En el lugar no había cámaras de seguridad que hubiesen captado imágenes de lo ocurrido.
