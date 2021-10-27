EL CENTRO — Un vehículo arrendado fue reportado como robado la mañana de este martes 26 de octubre.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, la denuncia fue presentada a las 8:16 de la mañana de este 26 de octubre por parte de personal de la compañía Enterprise.
De acuerdo al reporte, un Chevrolet Malibu, modelo 2021, con placas de California, fue rentado el pasado 7 de octubre y hasta este martes no había sido devuelto.
Los registros indican que el arrendador fue identificado como Marcos Barrera, de 25 años de edad.
El automóvil fue registrado en la lista de vehículos con reporte de robo de California.
