EL CENTRO — Diversos artículos fueron sustraídos del interior de un vehículo que no llevaba colocados los seguros.
El incidente ocurrió en la cuadra marcada con los números 1200 de la Calle Sexta norte entre las 4:55 y las 5:15 de la madrugada de este miércoles 25 de septiembre, según los registros del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
Los artículos reportados como robados del vehículo fueron una estufa portátil, un par de zapatos deportivos, una lámpara, información de registro del vehículo y un pasaporte mexicano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.