Today

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 103F. WSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.