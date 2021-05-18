EL CENTRO — Un menor de 1 año de edad fue localizado dentro de un vehículo.
Los hechos se registraron a las 5:38 de la tarde de este lunes 17 de mayo en el 2411 de Calle State.
Según indican registros policiacos, una persona reportó que el menor se encontraba dentro de un vehículo que tenía el motor apagado.
Las autoridades solicitaron la presencia de personal de las ambulancias AMR para atender al menor.
Bomberos de la localidad abrieron el vehículo con el consentimiento del propietario para atender al menor.
Tras revisar las condiciones del niño, las autoridades se retiraron debido a que el menor se encontraba en buen estado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.