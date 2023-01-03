MEXICALI — Un grupo de inmigrantes nigerianos fue asegurado para su protección por elementos de la policía municipal de Mexicali.
De acuerdo a la Dirección de Seguridad Pública Municipal, el grupo fue localizado abandonado en la zona agreste junto al cerco fronterizo.
En el lugar fueron aseguradas tres mujeres embarazadas, así como una menor y un niño, lo mismo que un adulto.
La detención se dio gracias al Operativo Espejo, emprendido junto a elementos del Sector El Centro de la Patrulla Fronteriza.
