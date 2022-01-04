MEXICALI — agentes de la Zona Noreste de la Dirección de Seguridad Pública Municipal de Mexicali localizaron a cinco personas haitianas que se encontraban deshidratadas y desorientadas.
El hallazgo ocurrió cerca del kilómetro 17.5 de la Carretera al Aeropuerto.
