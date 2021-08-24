OCOTILLO — Dos hermanas originarias de Ecuador fueron rescatadas por elementos del Sector El Centro de la Patrulla Fronteriza cerca del poblado de Ocotillo.
De acuerdo al Jefe del Sector El Centro, Gregory Bovino, las jóvenes llamaron al 911 para solicitar su rescate luego de haberse perdido en la zona desértica.
Las dos menores de edad fueron abandonadas en medio de la noche.
“Estos traficantes insensibles no piensan dos veces en las vidas de las personas que trafican”, añadió Bovino en Twitter.
