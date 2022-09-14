OCOTILLO — Un oficial de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial fue trasladado al Centro Médico Regional El Centro el viernes por la tarde debido a las lesiones sufridas en un accidente en la Interestatal 8 al oeste de este poblado, informó la Patrulla de Carreteras de California.
La colisión ocurrió alrededor de las 12:30 del mediodía del 9 de septiembre e involucró vehículos que se salieron de un terraplén, incluida una patrulla del alguacil, según los registros del despachador del alguacil.
Otro automovilista también fue llevado a El Centro Regional, indicó la CHP.
Las autoridades no proporcionaron mayores detalles del incidente.
La colisión ocurrió cuando el área fue azotada por fuertes lluvias por la tormenta tropical Kay.
