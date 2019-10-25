INDIO — El boxeador de San Felipe, Elwin “Pulga” Soto, retuvo la noche de este jueves su corona mundial de Peso Minimosca por decisión unánime.
El pugilista cachanilla venció por la vía de las tarjetas de los jueces a Edward Heno en cotejo celebrado en el Casino Fantasy Springs.
Con el triunfo, Soto mantuvo en la cintura el fajín de la Organización Mundial de Boxeo que había conseguido a finales de junio al vencer por nocaut en este mismo escenario a Angel Acosta.
El juez Max DeLuca registró en su tarjeta 115-112, al igual que Patrick Morley, mientras que Zachary Young reportó 114-113.
En su carrera como profesional, iniciada un 15 de octubre de 2016, Soto suma 16-1, con 11 triunfos por la vía del cloroformo.
Su única derrota a la fecha ocurrió el 11 de febrero de 2017, cuando cayó por decisión unánime ante Danny Andujo en el Hotel Rennaissance de Palm Springs.
