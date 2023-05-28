BELFAST, Irlanda — El boxeador mexicalense, Luis Alberto “Venado” López retuvo este 27 de mayo el título mundial pluma de la Federación Internacional de Boxeo (FIB), tras vencer por nocaut técnico al irlandés Michael Conlan.
El combate se celebró en The SSE Arena de Belfast, Irlanda del Norte.
La esquina del irlandes detuvo el duelo en el quinto episodio tras arrojar la toalla luego de un gancho del cachanilla que mandó a su rival a la lona.
Lopez, de 29 años de edad, defendió por vez primera el fajín de las 126 libras que conquistó en diciembre ante el inglés Josh Warrington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.