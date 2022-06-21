EL CENTRO — Un vehículo que fue localizado en medio de la calle fue retirado del lugar.
De acuerdo a registros de la policía de El Centro, el incidente fue denunciado a las 6:48 de la mañana de este lunes 20 de junio en la cuadra 500 de la Calle Smoketree.
En el lugar fue localizado un Honda Civic, color verde, de dos puertas, modelo 2001, con placas de California.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, una persona dejó el vehículo en el lugar.
El automóvil fue retirado por el servicio de grúas.
