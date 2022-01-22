EL CENTRO — Dos menores fueron sustraídos de un domicilio por parte de personal de los Servicios de Protección Infantil (CPS) debido a negligencia.
Reportes de la policía de El Centro indican que el incidente ocurrió a las 2 de la tarde de este 21 de enero en un domicilio cuya dirección no no fue dada a conocer.
Un representante de CPS dijo a las autoridades locales que los niños iban a ser removidos del hogar debido a negligencia.
