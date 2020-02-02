EL CENTRO — Dos menores de edad fueron removidas de una residencia situada en Avenida Orange por supuesto abuso mental.
El incidente ocurrió este viernes 31 de enero a las 6 de la tarde.
Aunque del sitio fueron retiradas dos adolescentes, las autoridades reportaron a través de registros policiacos a cuando menos otras tres menores.
Una persona denunció el caso y acudió al sitio a bordo de una camioneta Ford Explorer, color plata.
Según los registros policiacos, en el sitio se denunció que los padres de las menores abusaban mentalmente de las afectadas.
Sobre el incidente no hubo mayores detalles.
