EL CENTRO — Autoridades solicitaron a un hombre de 35 años que, según reportes policiacos, presentaba tos y se negaba a portar cubrebocas dentro del Centro Comercial del Valle Imperial a retirarse.
El incidente ocurrió la tarde de este martes, según los registros de llamadas del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
Una persona denunció al hombre a la policia local alrededor de las 5 de la tarde, ya que se negaba a retirarse.
El hombre estaba junto a los sillones de masaje cerca de la entrada de Macy's.
Un oficial que acudió al sitio le informó al hombre que estaba invadiendo el lugar y le indicó la salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.