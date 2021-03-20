EL CENTRO — Un oficial de policía de El Centro respondió el jueves por la mañana a un informe respecto a que un gran grupo de transeúntes había establecido un campamento detrás de la tienda AutoZone ubicada en el 2403 al sur de Calle Cuarta.
La llamada llegó alrededor de las 10:53 de la mañana.
La persona que llamó dijo que los transeúntes habían estado tirando propiedad del interior del contenedor de basura y que el negocio estaba comenzando a recibir multas.
Según los informes, el oficial de policia informó al grupo que estaban invadiendo y les pidió se retiraran del lugar.
Sobre lo ocurrido las autoridades no proporcionaron mayor información.
