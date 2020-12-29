EL CENTRO — Un vehículo que fue hallado abandonado fue retirado por las autoridades.
Según registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 8:12 de la mañana de este domingo 27 de diciembre en la cuadra 300 de Calle Main oriente.
El vehículo en cuestión era una camioneta Dodge Ram 350
La Policía no localizó al propietario de la unidad a la cuál le faltaban partes del motor.
El vehículo fue remolcado por el servicio de grúas.
