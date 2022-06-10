BRAWLEY -- El hombre fallecido la madrugada del domingo cuando el automóvil que conducía chocó con una camioneta ha sido identificado como Bryan Scott Ellis, de 41 años, informó la oficina forense del condado.
La Patrulla de Caminos de California previamente enumeró su ciudad de residencia como Holtville.
Ellis conducía hacia el norte por Butters Road y entró en la intersección con la autopista 78 en el camino de una camioneta en dirección este, informó CHP.
No llevaba puesto el cinturón de seguridad y salió expulsado del vehículo. Fue declarado muerto en el lugar.
La camioneta volcó en un canal, pero el conductor, Dean Acevedo, de 20 años, de Brawley, sufrió heridas leves y fue trasladado al Hospital Pioneers Memorial en Brawley.
El accidente sigue bajo investigación, informó la CHP.
