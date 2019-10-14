EL CENTRO — La Patrulla de Carreteras de California proporcionó la descripción de un vehículo sospechoso de ser responsable de un incidente de choque y fuga ocurrido a las 4 de la tarde del viernes 11 de octubre en la autopista 111 sur y el Camino Heber.
El vehículo fue descrito como un Ford Explorer, color marrón, con un parachoques delantero perdido.
