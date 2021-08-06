BRAWLEY — Un hombre de Brawley de 23 años se encuentra en la cárcel del condado de Imperial luego de su arresto por la muerte a puñaladas de otro hombre la madrugada del jueves.
El jefe de policía de Brawley, Jimmy Duran, confirmó que Miguel Ángel Castillo es el único sospechoso del apuñalamiento, que tuvo lugar alrededor de la 1:45 de la madrugada en la cuadra 1000 de Calle G.
El fallecido y su edad no se dieron a conocer de forma inmediata.
