El hombre de Westmorland de 77 años que murió a tempranas horas del 13 de febrero después de que el vehículo que conducía chocara de frente con otro vehículo al oeste de Imperial que fue identificado como Richard García Gonzales, informó la oficina forense del condado.
La colisión ocurrió en camino Aten, al este de camino Forrester.
Gonzales fue declarado muerto en la escena. La información sobre una autopsia para determinar la causa de la muerte no estuvo disponible de inmediato.
La colisión sigue bajo investigación.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.