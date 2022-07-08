EL CENTRO — El hombre muerto la madrugada del domingo cuando el vehículo utilitario deportivo que conducía se volcó en una intersección en el lado oeste de la ciudad ha sido identificado como David Prince, de 27 años, informó el jueves la oficina forense del condado.
El accidente de un solo vehículo se reportó poco después de las 7 am en las avenidas Adams poniente y Lotus norte, según los registros de la policía de la ciudad.
Prince fue arrojado del vehículo y declarado muerto en la escena.
Las autoridades encontraron un arma de fuego nueve milímetros dentro del vehículo.
Además, fue hallada una lata “llena de 12 onzas de Budweiser fría al tacto” cerca del cuerpo.
