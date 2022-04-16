EL CENTRO -- Una mujer que presuntamente había sufrido sobredosis de heroína fue revivida la tarde de este viernes 15 de abril.
Según indican registros de la policía de El Centro el incidente se suscitó minutos antes de las 2 de la tarde cuando una mujer de 50 años de edad fue reportada intoxicada y sin respirar.
El incidente ocurrió en un domicilio cuya dirección fue ocultada por las autoridades.
A la mujer se le practicaron medidas de resucitación cardiopulmonar.
Según los registros paramédicos de las ambulancias a Mr se habrían trasladado al sitio varios minutos más tarde.
Sobre el asunto las autoridades no informaron mayores detalles.
