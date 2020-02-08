EL CENTRO — Un individuo logró volver a la vida luego de presuntamente haber sufrido sobredosis con heroína.
El incidente fue reportado minutos después de la medianoche de este sábado 8 de febrero en el 516 de la Calle Smoketree Drive.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, una persona indicó que su esposo le aplicó técnicas de resucitación cardiopulmonar al afectado, quien fue hallado frente al domicilio.
Posteriormente, paramédicos de la empresa AMR acudieron al sitio.
El afectado fue identificado como José Minidola, de 40 años de edad.
