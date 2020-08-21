EL CENTRO — De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, varios artículos fueron extraídos de un vehículo que se encontraba estacionado en la escuela primaria Meadows Union ubicada en el Camino Bowker.
Según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado, del automóvil fueron sustraídos una computadora Google Chromebook y una matrícula vehicular.
El incidente se informó a la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial a las 9:47 de la mañana del miércoles.
