MEXICALI — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde de este jueves tras presuntamente haberse robado un camión recolector de basura.
De acuerdo a la Policía Municipal, el sospechoso fue identificado como Angel Frederick “N”, de 25 años.
El incidente ocurrió a las 7:16 de la tarde en el Taller Cachones.
La policía informó que mientras los oficiales circulaban por el Fraccionamiento Portales, al sur de la ciudad, una persona les indicó que un camión International, número LB586, había sido robado.
El vehículo había sido ubicado a través de GPS.
Las autoridades localizaron el vehículo y el chofer intentó huir, pero fue arrestado a media cuadra del lugar.
El sospechoso presuntamente llevaba una pistola de utilería que se desconoce si fue utilizada durante el robo.
El detenido fue trasladado a una instalación policiaca para ser procesado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.