EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue detenida luego de presuntamente haber robado un par de teléfonos celulares y documentos de la Patrulla Fronteriza.
El incidente fue reportado a las 2:12 de la tarde de este domingo 18 de abril en el Centro de Trabajadores del Condado de Imperial, ubicado en el 210 de Avenida Wake.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, un varón y una mujer sin hogar presuntamente tomaron los artículos.
Al llegar al sitio, los oficiales hallaron a la pareja.
El varón permaneció callado durante el interrogatorio.
La mujer, quien fue identificada como Emily Valdez, de 29 años, fue acusada por robo, según revelan los registros de la policía local.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, la pareja habría ingresado a una zona segura del local, donde sustrajeron los artefactos.
La policía descubrió que la mujer estaba en posesión de los teléfonos.
