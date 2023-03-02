EL CENTRO — La empresa no lucrativa ARC del Valle Imperial sufrió un robo.
Según indican registros de la Policía de El Centro, el incidente fue reportado a las autoridades minutos después de las 7 de la mañana de este miércoles 1 de marzo.
La parte denunciante dijo a la policía que del centro de reciclaje fu robada una computadora.
El sospechoso logró ingresar en la oficina para robarse el aparato.
El robo ocurrió entre las 2 de la tarde del 28 de febrero y la hora del reporte.
La empresa carece de información del presunto ladrón.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.