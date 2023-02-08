EL CENTRO — El robo de otro convertidor catalítico se registró la mañana de este lunes 6 de febrero de una tienda ubicada al sur de la Ciudad de El Centro.
De acuerdo a registros de la policía, la denuncia se presentó a las 7:41 de la mañana cuando una mujer de 26 años de edad reportó el robo del convertidor catalítico de un vehículo ubicado en la tienda Home Depot.
De acuerdo a la parte denunciante, el robo ocurrió entre el viernes 3 y el sábado 4 de febrero.
El costo del aparato supera los 3 mil dólares.
