EL CENTRO — Una persona removió los convertidores catalíticos de tres vehículos estacionados a lo largo de Avenida Orange, según registros del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
Uno de los vehículos estaba estacionado en la cuadra 500 de la avenida, mientras los otros dos estaban en un estacionamiento cercano a Calle Sexta y Avenida Orange.
La hora del robo se ubicó entre las 7 de la tarde del lunes y las 7 de la mañana del martes.
El propietario de uno de los vehículos notificó a la policia sobre el hurto alrededor de las 9:30 de la mañana del martes.
Las autoridades, después de una mayor investigación, descubrieron que tres vehículos habían estado involucrados.
