Today

Plentiful sunshine. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 111F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Clear skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 74F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High near 110F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.