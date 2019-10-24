EL CENTRO — Equipo especial fue sustraído de un vehículo propiedad del gobierno de la Ciudad de El Centro que se encontraba estacionado en el exterior del edificio municipal al poniente de la Calle Main entre la tarde del jueves por la tarde y la mañana del lunes, según indican registros del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
Según los informes, un sospechoso desconocido rompió la ventana trasera del vehículo y robó un medidor de voltaje valuado en 100 dólares.
El incidente fue reportado a la policía el lunes por la mañana.
