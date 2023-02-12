EL CENTRO — Un negocio de esta ciudad sufrió el robo de artículos para venta y miles de dólares.
Registros de la policia indican que a las 2:28 de la madrugada de este domingo se registró un incidente en la tienda Rainbow Sports, situada en el 865 al sur de Avenida Imperial.
Las autoridades acudieron al lugar donde hallaron una puerta trasera abierta.
El propietario del negocio, Abdin Aziz, de 61 años de edad, reportó a las autoridades el robo de 3 mil dólares en efectivo, 30 pares de pantalones de mezclilla y dos pares de zapatos.
La parte afectada dijo carecer de información del sospechoso, ya que las cámaras de seguridad no trabajaban.
El sospechoso presuntamente ingresó tras forzar la entrada.
