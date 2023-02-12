Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.