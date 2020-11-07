ELCENTRO — De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, un Honda Insight EX, color blanco, modelo 2021, fue robado de un estacionamiento de automóviles en Imperial Valley Honda ubicada en la Calle Thomas Lane.
Según los registros de llamadas del Departamento de Policía de El Centro, el robo ocurrió en algún momento entre el 22 de octubre y el martes.
El concesionario notificó a la policía del incidente el jueves. El concesionario informó que tiene las dos llaves del vehículo registradas.
