EL CENTRO — Un vehículo de transporte médico fue robado la madrugada de este jueves 24 de marzo en la esquina de Calle Quinta y calle Main.
Reportes de la policía de El Centro indican que el incidente se registró a las 4:26 de la mañana cuando el conductor de una camioneta Ford Van, color blanco, llegó al lugar para dejar algunos pacientes y al salir descubrió que el vehículo había sido sustraído por otra persona.
El incidente fue reportado tanto al Alguacil del Condado como a la Patrulla de Caminos de California y a la policía de Calexico.
Las autoridades lograron captar a la camioneta que era conducida hacia el sur a alta velocidad por la zona de calle Cuarta y Avenida Wake.
