EL CENTRO — Una persona desconocida aparentemente rompió un ventanal de una sucursal bancaria de El Centro.
De acuerdo a reportes de la policía local, el incidente fue denunciado minutos antes de las 4 de la madrugada en una sucursal del banco Chase.
La parte denunciante dijo que una ventana de vidrio del cajero automático estaba rota.
La parte denunciante dijo desconocer la persona que presuntamente habría cometido el acto de vandalismo.
