VISTA — Las Vikingas de Holtville visitaron a la preparatoria Tri-City Christian este sábado dentro de los cuartos de final del balompié femenil de la Sección San Diego.
En cotejo celebrado dentro de la División 5, las orientales terminaron empatadas a un gol con sus rivales.
Sin embargo, en tanda de penales, las Vikingas salieron avantes 4-2.
De esta forma, Holtville enfrentará en semifinales a Kearny.
De resultar triunfadoras, las Vikingas se medirán en la final divisional a las ganadoras del encuentro entre Foothills Christian y la Academia Judía de San Diego.
Las primeras llegaron a semifinales tras derrotar 9-1 a Crawford y las segundas luego de vencer 5-1 a Mount Miguel.
La final ha sido programada para realizarse este viernes 28 de febrero.
