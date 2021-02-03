EL CENTRO — Tres movimientos telúricos fueron registrados esta mañana en el Valle Imperial.
De acuerdo al Servicio Geológico de los Estados Unidos, el primero de los temblores ocurrió a las 10:23 de la mañana de este miércoles 3 de febrero.
El epicentro del temblor se registró a 16 kilómetros al oriente de Ocotillo, con una intensidad de 3.7 grados.
A las 10:36 se reportó uno más de 2.8 grados en la misma zona.
El tercero de los temblores se reportó a las 10:42 de la mañana con una intensidad de 2.7 grados en el mismo sitio.
