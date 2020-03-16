EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue sancionado por las autoridades por presuntamente haber agredido verbalmente a empleados y clientes de la tienda Dollar General de Avenida Imperial, indican registros policiacos.
El individuo fue identificado como Jesús Félix Meza, quien el pasado jueves cumplió 67 años de edad.
El incidente fue denunciado a la 1:43 de la tarde de este 14 de marzo en la tienda situada en el 550 de Avenida Imperial.
De acuerdo al reporte preliminar, el sospechoso vestía camisa azul y pantalones verdes, quien presuntamente gritaba a clientes y empleados.
Las autoridades emitieron una advertencia contra Meza por el incidente.
