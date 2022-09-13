EL CENTRO — El conductor de un vehículo que se había involucrado en un accidente del cual había escapado se entregó a las autoridades.
El incidente ocurrió a las 6:43 de la tarde de este lunes 12 de septiembre.
El conductor, quien fue identificado en registros policiacos como Juan Ojeda, de 29 años de edad, acudió a la comandancia para dar su testimonio sobre lo ocurrido.
Las autoridades confirmaron que el sospechoso contaba con una orden de arresto activa por escapara de la escena de un accidente.
Ojeda fue arrestado y trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial por tener tres órdenes de aprehensión por delitos menores.
