EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien era buscado por agresión con arma mortal se entregó a sí mismo ante la policía.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 11:08 de la mañana de este domingo 19 de diciembre en la comandancia ubicada en Calle Once.
El sospechoso, de 57 años de edad contaba con una orden de arresto por agresión con arma mortal.
Luego de confirmar la orden, las autoridades locales contactaron al Alguacil, cuyo personal aceptó ingresar al sospechoso.
