El Comité de Justicia Social del Valle Imperial une fuerzas con el campus del Valle Imperial de la Universidad Estatal de San Diego para organizar el evento "Escucha las voces del Valle" este 20 de agosto.
Este evento gratuito para el público se centra en la historia oral de la comunidad de 10 de la mañana a 2 de la tarde.
Los asistentes serán testigos de un esfuerzo continuo de capturar la historia oral de comunidades desconocidas en el Valle Imperial.
Los asistentes también tendrán la oportunidad de compartir sus historias del Valle en el Pabellón Histórico de la Oficina de Correos.
