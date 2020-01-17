EL CENTRO — Un estudiante fue denunciado por presuntamente lanzar una amenaza de balacera en un plantel educativo local.
El incidente se registró este jueves 16 de enero a las 4 de la tarde en la Academia Ballington.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el alumno de siete años de edad indicó a un empleado del plantel que habría de retornar con sus padre y un arma de fuego para disparar en la escuela.
Cerca de dos horas más tarde, un oficial se puso en contacto con el alumno respecto a la amenaza.
El menor expuso a las autoridades que las amenazas no eran reales.
El estudiante quedó a cargo de su madre.
