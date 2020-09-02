WESTMORLAND — De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, un hombre ingresó a la tienda El Sol Market ubicada al poniente de Calle Main aproximadamente a las 9 de la noche del domingo y robó de la tienda cientos de dólares en efectivo.
Según los informes, el hombre hizo un gesto con las manos como si tuviera un arma debajo de la ropa durante el robo.
Alrededor de 600 dólares en efectivo fueron robados de la tienda.
La Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial ha identificado a un hombre sospechoso de interés y envió una notificación de alerta a todas las agencias policiales del Valle Imperial este lunes.
