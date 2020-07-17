TIJUANA — El Secretario de Salud en Baja California, Alonso Pérez Rico, reportó una disminución de los casos activos de Coronavirus en el estado.
En relación a los casos activos, Baja California cuenta con 582, detalló el funcionario.
En Mexicali hay 279 casos, en Ensenada 145, en Tijuana, 93, de San Quintín son 30, en San Felipe hay 25, de Tecate son 6 y en Playas de Rosarito hay 4.
Hasta el 15 de julio, se han estudiado 19 mil 230 casos de COVID-19 en Baja California, de los cuales 11 mil 372 dieron positivo.
En Tijuana hay 3 mil 311 pacientes; 6 mil 117 en la ciudad de Mexicali; Ensenada 1,146; Rosarito 135; Tecate con 261; en San Quintín/ Vicente Guerrero 248 y San Felipe 154; suman 3 mil 781 pacientes recuperados COVID-19.
Se reportan 2 mil 275 defunciones: en Tijuana son 974; Mexicali 1,073; Ensenada 135; Tecate 69; Rosarito 13; San Quintín/ Vicente Guerrero con 10 y San Felipe un fallecimiento.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.