La oficina del fiscal de distrito está revisando un informe de la oficina del alguacil sobre la muerte a tiros en diciembre del residente de Brawley, Jordan Schmidt, pero no se ha tomado una decisión sobre si se presentarán cargos, dijo el asistente del fiscal de distrito Martin González.
El informe se presentó el 20 de abril, dijo el sargento del alguacil, Murad Masad.
Schmidt, de 32 años, fue encontrado muerto el 15 de diciembre cerca de la intersección de Hovley Road y Highway 78, al este de Brawley.
La víctima sufrió múltiples heridas de bala que los funcionarios del alguacil dijeron que creen que se infligieron donde se encontró su cuerpo.
