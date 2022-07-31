BRAWLEY — La Cámara de Comercio de Brawley se está preparando para la temporada de regreso a clases con bolsas de agradecimiento para mostrar aprecio por los maestros locales.
La agencia está aceptando donaciones hasta el 10 de agosto.
Se aceptan cupones, útiles escolares y de oficina o artículos electrónicos y se agradecen enormemente.
La Cámara de Comercio de Brawley espera reunir 350 bolsas para los maestros que trabajan en Brawley y Calipatria.
