BRAWLEY — La Cámara de Comercio de Brawley se está preparando para la temporada de regreso a clases con bolsas de agradecimiento para mostrar aprecio por los maestros locales.

La agencia está aceptando donaciones hasta el 10 de agosto.

Se aceptan cupones, útiles escolares y de oficina o artículos electrónicos y se agradecen enormemente.

La Cámara de Comercio de Brawley espera reunir 350 bolsas para los maestros que trabajan en Brawley y Calipatria.

