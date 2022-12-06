EL CENTRO — La Patrulla de Carreteras de California en El Centro anunció en redes sociales el lanzamiento de su campaña anual de donación de juguetes llamada Chips for Kids Toy Drive.
Cualquier persona interesada en donar un regalo puede dejar en la oficina del área del Centro CHP El o Walgreens en El Centro en la esquina de Avenida Imperial y Calle Main.
Se les pide nuevos regalos sin envolver para su donación antes del viernes 16 de diciembre.
