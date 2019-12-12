EL CENTRO — La Patrulla de Caminos de California en esta región instalará la tarde de este jueves 12 de diciembre un puesto en una farmacia local a fin de recibir regalos que posteriormente serán entregados a menores con necesidades.
La corporación estatal indicó que la recepción de regalos se lleva a cabo de 3:30 de la tarde a 9 de la noche en el estacionamiento de la farmacia Walgreens, situada en la esquina de Avenida Imperial y Calle Main.
