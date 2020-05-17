BRAWLEY — Un presunto ladrón fue sorprendido la mañana del viernes 15 de mayo cuando aparentemente intentaba ingresar a un vehículo ubicado en la cuadra marcada con los números 300 de la calle H, según reportes radiales del condado.
Un vecino quien se encontraba al otro lado de la calle fue testigo del hombre que intentaba ingresar al vehículo y notificó al 911 a la 1:35 de la madrugada.
El hombre vio al vecino llamando al 911, y se fue caminando a pie por la calle H.
Un oficial de policía de Brawley acudió al lugar y descubrió que el vehículo tenía daños en su puerta.
El sospechoso fue descrito como un hombre vestido de negro quien cargaba una mochila negra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.